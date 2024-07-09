SBCT’s Young Artists present “Dracula’’ July 26-Aug. 4

“Dracula’’ is South Baldwin Theatre’s next scheduled play, with perfor- mances from SBCT’s Young Actors July 26-28 and Aug. 2-4. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees start at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at sbct.biz ($15 for students and $20 for adults). South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721.

Dracula Synposis: Jonathan Harker had been warned to be wary of his trip to Transylvania to close a real estate transaction with Count Dracula. While there, he stumbles into a web of terror that nearly sends him to his death. More terror persist as Count Dracula follows him back to England. A night of terror begins and all nearly lose their lives and souls.

Pictured: SBCT’s Young Artist Series cast rehearsing its upcoming production of “Dracula.”