SBCT’s Young Artists presentation of Stuart Little continues Nov. 14, 15 & 16

South Baldwin Community Theater in’s Young Artists production of the classic Stuart Little continues Nov. 14-16 in Gulf Shores. Authored by E.B. White (who also wrote Charlotte’s Web) and directed by Sharon Watson, the classic story, written by E.B. White (the author of Charlotte’s Web), tells the tale of the plucky little mouse adopted by a human family. The Friday show starts at 7:30 p.m. and the Saturday and Sunday matinees start at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at sbct.biz ($15 for students and $23 for adults). South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info, call 251-968-6721.

“More than 30 of our Young Artists have rehearsed since Labor Day to bring little Stuart to life. This is a great play to introduce your child or grandchild to the magic of live theatre,’’ said SBCC President Steve Henry.

Pictured: Young Artists rehearsing for their latest SBCT production. The next SBCT production is the Dec. 12-14 Radio City Music Hour. Auditions will be December 1 at 6:30 p m.