SBCT’s Young Artists’ Wind In The Willows Nov. 6-15

South Baldwin Community Theater will present its fiinal Young Artist Series production of 2026, Wind In The Willos, Nov. 6-15 , with the Friday shows starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and the Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at sbct.biz ($15 for students and $23 for adults). South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. Info: 251-968-6721. Nicole Nelson is the director, and Shay Denney is the co-director.

Based on the classic 1908 children’s novel by Kenneth Grahame,

The Wind in the Willows celebrates friendship and rural English life through characters that are all anthropomorphized animals.

Take a delightful journey along the riverbank with Mole, Rat, Badger, and the wonderfully impulsive Mr. Toad. Based on Kenneth Grahame’s beloved novel, The Wind in the Willows is a warm adventure filled with friendship, mischief, courage, and the irresistible charm of a timeless story. A wonderful production for audiences of all ages.

“The spotlight shines on the next generation of performers as South Baldwin Community Theatre proudly presents our first Young Artist Series production of the season,’’ said SBCT President Steve Henry. “Our talented young performers are ready to bring their creativity, energy, and passion for theatre to the SBCT stage.’’

Pictured: (l to r): The cast includes Garrett Greene as Badger, JoAnna Powell as Rat and Cherydan Stewart as Mole.

Other SBCT plays in the 2027 season include:

• Four A Change presents “Our Favorite Things” Dec. 3–4, with tickets priced at $25.

• “Christmas Radio Theatre”is Dec. 11-13.

• “I Hate Hamlet” is scheduled for Jan. 7–17.

• “The Murder Room” funs Feb. 10-21.

• The 24-Hour Play Festival Winter Edition runs Feb, 26–27

• “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” is April 16–25.

• “Tornados Touching Down” is June 4–13.

• The finale is “9 to 5 The Musical” from July 23–Aug. 1

Several levels of sponsorships are available. For info, email sbct.biz@gmail.com. The theater is also recruiting volunteers to assist with a range of behind-the-scenes tasks. Volunteers can help welcome patrons, build sets, and support productions in many other ways.