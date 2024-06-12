SBLC student success celebration at Hotel Magnolia

SBLC student success celebration at Hotel Magnolia Foley’s South Baldwin Literacy Council recently highlighted the accomplishments of its students at a recent student success celebration at The Hotel Magnolia.

After-school youth tutoring program students honored for testing above grade level on their reading assessments at its Foley campus included Valeria Angeles, Madison Coley, Weston Johnson, Luna Kressler, Jazmin Martinez, Levi Miller, Ezra Renforth, Luke Sewell, Axel Snyder, Carter Stone, Raymond Williams-Wilson and Briar Wilson. Recognized from the Fairhope Rotary Youth Club were Nolan Amaya, Xander Barton, Ian Chadwell, Sadie Clark, Branson Kelly and Aiden Rios. Ruff Wilson Youth Organization’s after school tutoring award winners were Kayleigh Brown, Hassan Davis, Caitlyn Gardner and Kennedy Seals.

The gala celebrated the accomplishments of SBLC students across all programs. Families, friends, volunters, Gulf Coast Media and Foley city council members attended.

“We are incredibly grateful to The Hotel Magnolia for hosting this event and our dedicated tutors and staff for helping each of these students achieve their goals,’’ said SBCT Director Mitchell Lee.

Honorees passing TABE-E English as a second language exams were Foley High’s Saniel Aranzazu, Yasmin Diaz, Salvador Esquivel, Anlly Galo, Edin Gomez, Donis Hernandez, Veronika Honcharenko, Viktoriia Honcharenko, Claudio Lopez, Joseph Martinez, Alexandra Meija, Edil Mejia, Merly Millian, Thy Nguyen, Andrea Nieto, Dalila Pedraza, Maria Pineda, Arelis Romero, Jose Rosales, Cristian Rosales and Maria Tejeda.

Also passing exams were SBLC’s Lucyana Alarcon, Camila Mora Barerra, Silda Cabon, Teresa Cameron, Wilmer Cardona, Iranahis Castellanos, Kleber Costa, Ricardo Gomez, Gabriel Gutierrez, Karla Gutierrez, Ruperta Juarez, Olena Koltsova-David, Su’redna Lima, Blendi Martinez, QingQing Meng, Elbia Moreno, Iryna Nabors, Julia Oceguera, Lana Orlova, Gabriela Pena, Edmundo Perez, Nadia Pohrebniak, Teresa Quintera, Simone Ramos, Gudalupe Reguett, Mauricio Salinas, Marcia Salter, Clara Sanchez, Ana Maria Simon, Eliana Story, Issis Turcios, Alejandro Hernandez Valle, Stephanie Wilson, Joana Yves and Jason Zhang.

SBLC also presented official GED graduate certificate to students passing all four parts of the exam: Language Arts, Social Studies, Science and Math.

Honorees were Autumn Austin, Tylor Bishop, Haily Brown, Julien Chavez, Adrianna Clark, Nelson Clayton, Jefrey Espino, Adrianne Etheridge, Anthony Ferry, Trinity Ford, Owen Kelly, Kensley Lamon, Jackson Lewis, Ariel Madden, Omar Martinez, William Maw, Deyla Moreno, Michaela O’Brien, Cedric Orr, Patrick Overcast, Lincoln Rew, Dakota Richardson, Franklin Rodriguez, Alexis Schuetze, Brandon Smith, Scarlett Sturdivant, Brett Trawick, Natalie Utz, Jalyn Verret and Corbin Woerner. SBLC also honored students from its adult basic education program.

“This incredible event highlighted the successes of students across all of our programs and what they have accomplished allows these students to pursue higher education, trade school, and better employement opportunities. We are incredibly proud of them,’’ Lee said. “Please wish them all the best in their future endeavors.’’

For more SBLC info, call 251 – 943 – 7323, email southbaldwinliteracycouncil@gmail.com or stop by the campus at 21441 Hwy 98 East during open hours.

“Around the world in 40 books”

The South Baldwin Ltieracy Council staff and more than 40 volunteers have been hard at work gearing for a “Around the World in 40 Books,” which kicked off the summer on June 3 at Mathis Elementary.

Volunteers are always welcome

Volunteers serve as the backbone of SBLC. Schedules are flexible and a wide array of volunteer opportunities are available. Plus, it is a surefire way to make an immediate positive difference in the community.

Adopt-A-Student is $26 monthly

Through the generostiy of grants and donations, SBLC is able to provide free educational programs and services to community members of all ages. For only $26 a month, supporters can sponsor students in Baldwin County and allow them to improve their futures through education!

Friends of SBLC outreach

Friends of SBLC supports the Councils’ community outreach efforts and advocates for literacy needs in Baldwin County – all while taking part in some pretty cool experiences. Friends meet on the 3rd Tuesday of every month. Email susan@southbaldwinliteracycouncil.com for more info.

Spirit Days at Gelato Joe’s, Wild Wings

Support local literacy while you enjoy wings and things during SBLC’s spirit meals at Foley restaurants Buffalo Wild Wings and Gelato Joe’s. The restaurants will donate a portion of the proceeds to SBLC on designated days.

The next Buffalo Wild Wings Spirit Night is Wednesday, June 19 from 4-9 p.m. It is located at 2600 S. McKenzie St.

The next Gelato Joe’s Spirit Day is July 2 from 11 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. Enjoy a delicious appetizer, decadent pasta and top it off with homemade dessert. Gelato Joe’s ia located at 202 E. Michigan Ave.

SBLC established in Foley in 1983

SBLC was established in 1983 as a grass roots non-profit offering free or low cost educational services for local residents. Its mission is to empower community members of all ages, races, and backgrounds through educational equality. Seven staff members, a board of directors and volunteers are committed to meeting the learning needs of South Baldwin County learners of all ages, backgrounds and educational levels.