SBRMC breaks ground for satellite emergency room next to G.S. Airport

South Baldwin Regional Medical Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction at the new South Baldwin Regional Medical Center Freestanding Emergency Departmen in Gulf Shores. It will be located just north of Jack Edwards Airport and have Highway 59 frontage. The facility will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to serve patients who experience medical emergencies.

Long a goal of Pleasure Island’s two cities, the facility will provide faster access to emergency care for people living in the area south of SBRMC.

“We are committed to expanding access to emergency services to meet the needs of our rapidly growing community,” said SBRMC Chief Executive Officer Daniel McKinney.

Like any hospital emergency department, the new SBRMC facility will be equipped to treat patients with illnesses and injuries that require a higher level of care than urgent care facilities can offer. The 14,400 square-foot freestanding emergency department will have a helipad, 9 private patient rooms with radiology and lab services on-site. If a higher level of care is required, patients can be transported quickly to the main SBRMC campus in Foley.

Direct access to the facility for patients and ambulance services will be provided through the construction of a new signalized intersection on Highway 59 at 34th Avenue and via a new roadway accessible from Cotton Creek Drive that will allow traffic from Orange Beach to avoid Hwy. 59 traffic.

Construction is expected to start this month, with an anticipated opening next summer. More than 30 new jobs will be created to serve patients at the new center, including registered nurses and lab, imaging, admitting and environmental services staff. As the opening approaches, jobs will be posted at SouthBaldwinRMC.com.

“Between SBRMC Freestanding ED and our main hospital ED, we will be well-equipped to handle the emergency needs of those living in and visiting the Gulf Coast community for years to come,” said Dr. William Beazley, Medical Director for the SBRMC Emergency Dept.

The addition of the freestanding emergency department is completing another step in the Gulf ShoresVision 2025 for Sustainability Plan, which includes providing leading-edge healthcare opportunities for residents and visitors.

“This is a big win for Gulf Shores, and the entire South Baldwin County community,” said G.S. Mayor Robert Craft. “Every single second matters when you are dealing with a medical emergency and once this facility is complete residents and visitors will have access to emergency care right here in Gulf Shores.’’

“It is a lifesaver,” added Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon, “Because we know time is muscle, muscle is quality of life. So this is one of the best things that has ever happened to us.”