SBRMC earns platinum recognition for donor registration effort

South Baldwin Regional Medical Center has earned Platinum recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye, and tissue donor registrations across the state, through the Workplace Partnership for Life (WPFL) Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The Foley hospital was recognized for spreading the word about the importance of donation.

The WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The program challenges hospitals and healthcare organizations to “let life bloom” by educating their staff, patients, visitors, and communities about the critical need for organ, eye, and tissue donation and by offering them opportunities to register as donors. South Baldwin Regional Medical Center earned points for completing awareness and registry activities and prompting new donor registrations during the campaign period.

Every 10 minutes, another person is added to the organ transplant list, reaffirming the critical and growing need for registered organ, eye, and tissue donors. Info:organdonor.gov/hospitals.