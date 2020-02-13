Scholarships Offered by South Baldwin Newcomers

South Baldwin Newcomers Club is offering scholarships to deserving seniors from Foley and Gulf Shores High Schools. The success of the annual fundraiser, Toast to the Coast, is enabling the organization to fund scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 to students who are planning to further their education in 2020. The instructions and application forms are available at the guidance offices of the schools. In addition to a hard copy in these offices, the students can download the application form from the schools’ websites. Instructions on where to mail the completed application are included. It must be noted that the applications need to be completed and submitted no later than Match 1st to be considered. SBNC gives 100% of the proceeds from Toast to the Coast back to the community in the form of scholarships to students and donations to local charities. Please direct any questions to Janet Kelly 251-271-0205.