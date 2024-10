School of Rock on Oct. 24 is next Movie at Meyer Park

The 7th annual Movies at Meyer Park Series (400 E 22nd Ave. in Gulf Shores) begins on Oct. 24 with School of Rock and continue Nov. 21- with Super Mario Brothers nad Dec. 19 with Elf.

All Movies at Meyer Park showings are free to the public and begin at 6 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy a free family friendly movie under the stars!.