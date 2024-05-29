Scout Milines of Elberta earns top Optimist award

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay presented Elberta Senior Scout Milines with the Heart of Optimism Award given to the student who best exemplifies the Heart of Optimism and the Spirit of Service. Scout has served as class president for the past two years, is a member of the National Honor Society, Peer Helpers and graduated first in her class. She will be attending the University of Southern Mississippi where she plans to major in Speech Pathology and Audiology. Pictured: JOI Coordinator Theresa Togneri, Scout Millines.