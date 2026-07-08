Sea Glass Initiative starts $19 per month Light The Way program to help fight homelessness

By Penny Hughey

Ask ten people what causes homelessness, and you’ll probably get ten different answers. After working with hundreds of individuals experiencing homelessness, The Sea Glass Initiative has learned one thing is always true: every person’s journey into homelessness is different, which means every path out must be different, too.

“We believe homelessness isn’t a one-size-fits-all problem, so it doesn’t have a one-size-fits-all solution,” said Michelle Hillman, Executive Director of The Sea Glass Initiative. “Every person who walks through our doors has a unique story and unique obstacles. Our role is to walk beside them, helping remove those barriers one by one until they can regain stability, dignity, and independence.”

Unlike organizations focused solely on emergency assistance, The Sea Glass Initiative is committed to ending homelessness by addressing the root causes that keep people unhoused. Through individualized case management, the organization works one-on-one with each client to identify barriers and create a personalized plan toward long-term stability.

For some, that means replacing lost identification. For others, it may involve securing employment, accessing healthcare or mental health services, finding transportation, overcoming addiction, or locating permanent housing. Every journey is different, but the goal is always the same: helping people regain independence.

To expand that work, The Sea Glass Initiative is launching Light the Way, a new monthly giving campaign that invites community members to become part of the solution.

For just $19 a month, supporters can become Lightkeepers, providing the dependable funding that allows the organization to continue working alongside clients as they rebuild their lives. Unlike one-time gifts that meet immediate needs, monthly giving provides the consistency needed to create lasting change.

“Homelessness is rarely the result of someone simply making bad choices,” said Penny Hughey, Director of Community Development for The Sea Glass Initiative. “More often, it’s the result of circumstances that snowballed beyond a person’s ability to recover alone. That’s why we don’t spend our time judging someone’s past; we spend our time helping them build a better future.”

A contribution of just $19 each month becomes far more than a donation. It becomes hope. It becomes an opportunity. It becomes the steady light that helps someone find their way home.

“People ask us all the time how they can help,” Hughey added. “The answer is simple. Become a Lightkeeper. For less than the cost of a few specialty coffees each month, you can become part of someone’s journey from homelessness to hope.”

Community members are invited to join the growing network of Lightkeepers and become part of a movement committed to ending homelessness through compassion, accountability, and personalized support.

Together, we can do more than respond to homelessness—we can help end it, one person at a time.

To become a Lightkeeper or learn more about the Light the Way campaign, visit seaglassinitiative.com.