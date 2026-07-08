Sea Hunter Charters grants T-Town man one of his remaining wishes

The crew of charter boat Sea Hunter, on their day off, decided instead to grant a Tuscaloosa man one of his last remaining wishes by taking Brian Smith andaround 12 of his family and friends fishing out of Zeke’s Landing earlier this month. Smith, 49, has been diagnosed with stage 4 untreatable pancreatic cancer, and a deep-sea fishing trip in the Gulf was one of his last remaining wishes.

According to a story by Hal Scheurich on FOX10 News, Sea Hunter Capt. Alex McDuffie saw the post on Facebook and reached out to see if he could help.

“Saw it on Facebook and contacted the people to see if I could help them,” McDuffie told FOX10 News. “Told them my boat was very accessible for wheelchair and their needs, so I talked to them on the phone and asked the owner if we could accommodate them and we had a day off or had this morning off, so we were able to. She said absolutely. Let’s take them out.

“Number one goal is to get a fish and hopefully we can do that by trolling close to the pass,” McDuffie added. “And if he’s feeling like he wants to go out and catch a snapper, we’ll go on out and try and do that.”