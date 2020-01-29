Sea Turtle Half Marathon & Sweetheart 5K is Feb. 15

The LA Fleet Feet 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run and Sea Turtle Half Marathon will be held on Saturday, February 15 at the Hangout at Gulf Shores Pubic Beach.

The half marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. The beautiful destination run along a fast and flat course draws athletes, runners and families from all across the Southeast because of the unmatched scenery of the course, adjacent to the white sandy beaches and turquoise Gulf waters.

The 1-mile Fun Run will start at 8:30 a.m., and the Sweetheart 5K will follow at 9 a.m. One of the many reasons families love this iconic race is because the kids can participate in the fun run while parents compete in the half marathon, and all 3 races finish at approximately the same time.

Come for the race, stay for the party! Immediately following the race is a post race after-party in The Hangout courtyard with live music, craft beer, and games for the kids like giant Jenga, foosball and ping pong. Participants receive one box lunch provided by The Hangout, and the award ceremony will take place in front of the main stage.

Every year, 100 percent of the race proceeds support charitable causes such as Camp Rap-A-Hope, Mary’s Shelter Gulf Coast, Share the Beach, Gulf Coast Arts Alliance, Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network, and Miracle League of Coastal Alabama.

For more info, visit facebook or go to register. chronotrack.com.