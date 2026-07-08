Sea turtle nesting season enters its peak month

The Alabama Share The Beach program is already up to 55 sea turtle nests this season (as of July 4), and peak activity occurs in June and July. While the official nesting season runs from May 1st through October 31st, the majority of nesting activity concludes by the end of August. As always, beachcombersare asked to stay quiet, never use a flash or any bright lights and give nesting turtles plenty of space. Simply enjoy the unforgettable moment, if you are ever lucky enough to encounter a nesting turtle. Every choice helps protect these incredible animals.

Remember to fill any holes you dig, leave only your footprints and keep the beach dark at night. Nighttime is the safest time for sea turtles to come ashore to nest and bright white lights on the beach can interrupt this important natural process. Only about 1 in 1,000 hatchlings survives to adulthood? Every obstacle they face, from artificial lights and beach furniture to predators and deep holes in the sand, can make that journey even more difficult. Keep the beach dark. Keep the beach flat. Keep the beach clean. Call 866-Sea-Turtle (866-732-8878 to report a nesting turtle sighting.

Pictured: Share The Beach volunteers spend their early mornings monitoring nests and documenting turtle tracks.