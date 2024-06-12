Seagrass Village Of Daphne Grand Opening

Sage Development Group officials thanked Arrive Architecture Group, Lori Bates Interiors, and EMJ Construction for bringing the 184,000-square-foot building to life during a recent grand opening event at Seagrass Village of Daphne, a premier senior living community along the Eastern Shore. The facility encompasses 45 independent living apartments, 45 independent living villas, and 45 assisted living apartments in a home-like setting. Seagrass Village of Daphne is designed to promote an active and engaging lifestyle for residents while assuring a safe and caring environment. SRI Management brings its renowned commitment to dedicated service, value, and resident care to the community.

“Today marks a significant milestone for us, one that has been a long time in the making. Our team is thrilled to welcome our new residents with open arms and to share this wonderful community with Daphne and the surrounding area,” said Holly Stewart (pictured cutting ribbon), executive director of Seagrass Village. “Senior living has never looked so good!”

“Seagrass Village of Daphne goes beyond being a typical senior living community; it’s crafted to provide comfort and convenience for our residents. From the thoughtfully designed buildings to the wide range of amenities and services, every detail is planned to ensure our residents receive the care and satisfaction they deserve,” said Don Bishop, CEO of SRI Management.

Seagrass Village of Daphne is open for tours and is accepting new residents. Those interested are invited to explore the wide array of amenities designed to enhance and enrich the lives of its residents. For more infor, visit seagrassvillagedaphne.com.