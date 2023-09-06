Seagrass Village of G.S. health fair is Sept. 14

Seagrass Village of Gulf Shores will host a health fair at its 21298 Cotton Creek Dr. campus on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. until 2p.m. All seniors are invited to come to the health faire nad find out information about the state of their health. For more info, call Tammy or Jan at 251-200-5700. Health fair tables are available for local businesses.

Free cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes and dental screenings will be available, and visitors will also be able to talk to professionals about women’s health, weight loss, behavioral health and weight loss at the fair.