Season’s 1st potluck Sept. 7 at O.B. Community Center

By Dianne McElroy

It’s almost September and our first pot luck dinner of the season will be on Labor Day Monday, Sept.7 at 6 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center. We will be collecting dues of $10 per person.

We will have BBQ from Moe’s with all the fixins’. Come join in for a great meal and bring a dessert or side dish. If you do not contribute a food item, cost is $8 for a meal. We will not have a speaker. It will just be a meet-n-greet with everyone. We will accept $8, if you cannot contribute a side dish or desser