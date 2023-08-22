Season’s first Orange Beach pot luck dinner is Sept. 4

The first Orange Beach community pot luck dinner of the 2023-2024 season will be Labor Day Monday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center. We will have BBQ pork and all the good fixins’ you may wish to bring to compliment our meal. Our guest speaker will be Brenton C. McWilliams from the Law Offices of Brenton C. McWilliams. Looking forward to seeing everyone as we start another season of our monthly dinners. Dues can be paid at this event for 2023-24 and the amounts remain $13 for a single and $25 for a family membership.

(By Dianne McElroy)