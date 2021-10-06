SEC Women’s Soccer Tourney starts Oct. 31 in Orange Beach

The top 10 teams in the conference will compete for a championship during the 2021 Southeastern Conference Soccer Championship beginning with two games on Oct. 31 and concluding with the championship match on Nov. 7 at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. All nine tourney matches will be broadcast live nationally on the SEC Network.

South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Alabama and Auburn are among the teams that will try to dethrone defending champion Vanderbilt in the tourney.