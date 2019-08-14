See first responder & public safety demonstrations Aug. 24 at OWA

Head to Downtown OWA on Saturday, August 24 from 4- 8 p.m. for free and interactive live demonstrations with local first responders and public safety officers! Kids and adults alike will have the chance to watch a fire truck in action and see a real SWAT vehicle. Get a real-life hands-on experience with the brave professionals who keep our community safe every day. Live demonstrations and interactive displays will be in the streets of Downtown OWA. And admission is free.

Participating Public Safety Departments and/or Demonstrations: Foley Police Dept.; Foley K9 Unit; Foley Fire Dept.; Alabama Forestry Commission; Baldwin County EMA; Baldwin County Sheriff’s office; Alabama Dept of Public Health; Life South Blood Center; Lower Alabama Search & Rescue; Graham Creek Nature Preserve; Poarch Creek Indian Police; United Way

Medical Reserve Core; Baldwin County Drug Education Council.