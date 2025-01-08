Seed & Plant Swap Jan. 25 at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

The 3rd Annual Seed and Plant Swap at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is scheduled on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Come swap seeds and cuttings, share gardening tips, and grow your community. This event is perfect for everyone from seasoned gardeners to beginners. This is an opportunity to diversify your garden and meet fellow plant enthusiasts. Talented homesteading craftsmen and artisans will also be on hand to demonstrate their skills and share their knowledge. For more info or to participate as a craftsman or vendor, contact Marcale Sisk at marcale@algulfcoastzoo.org.

Admission to the Swap is free with zoo admission. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is located at 20499 Oak Road East in Gulf Shores. More info: (251) 256-7008 or algulfcoastzoo.org.