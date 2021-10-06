Sen. Tuberville opens satellite office in Orange Beach

Four new Orange Beach police officers were sworn in by Municipal Judge Julian B. “Buddy” Brackin during the City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

The new officers were introduced by Police Chief Steve Brown.

“It’s my honor and privilege to lead this department and in saying that it’s very important that we bring on board those who are going to replace me and folks on the command staff,” Chief Brown said. “And that’s the direction where I’m looking, farther down the road. Not right here and right now, but where we’re at in 15, 20, 25 years.”

With the mindset of “Protecting Paradise” in Orange Beach while looking for new officers, Chief Brown said, “We want the right fit. we want the right mindset and we want the right heart.”

He said he found that in Officer Kimberley Neuner, Officer David Zotz, Officer Christopher “Luke” Franklin and Officer Louis Edward Williams, Jr.