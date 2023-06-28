Senator Tubs misses vote to support pal in N.J.

According to a report from AL.com’s Paul Gattis, Alabama U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville was in bad favor with some of his fellow Republican senators for missing a vote to end debate on President Biden’s nomination for chair of the Council of Economic Advisors earlier this month. Senator Tubs instead attended an event at Donald Trump’s golf club in New Jersey to support Trump in the wake of his arrest for illegally taking top secret documents with him when he left office and then trying to obstruct the investigation.

“I will be standing right next to President Trump tonight in total support,” the senator said in a Twitter message.

It is worth noting that Tuberville’s vote would not have changed the eventual outcome in favor of the nomination anyway. But it would have forced vice president Kamala Harris to step in and break the 50-50 tie in the Senate.

It is also worth noting that Coach Tubs had a 7-3 record against Alabama in his 10 years at Auburn, and his unbeaten 2004 team featured four first round NFL draft choices and would have easily thrashed both Oklahoma and USC, the teams that played for the BCS Championship that year.