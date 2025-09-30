Senior Lifestyles Expo Oct. 30 in Robertsdale

The Senior Lifestyle Expo will be held Oct. 30 at the Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale from 9 a.m. ‘til 1 p.m. The event brings together older adults, caregivers, and industry professionals for featured exhibits, health and wellness info, seasonal vaccinations and health screenings, prizes and giveaways, free lunch, exhibits from local vendors, free health screenings, and entertainment. More info: agingsouthalabama.org.

“At the heart of our community are the older adults who’ve paved the way for us all,” said Julie McGee, AAA Director. “Hosting the Senior Lifestyle Expo is our way of giving back—by connecting seniors, families, and caregivers with the tools, resources, and relationships that enrich lives and strengthen our community.”