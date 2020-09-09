Sept. 12 Ride For The Fallen honors Spc. Justin Coleman

The 11th Annual Ride For The Fallen, in memory of Spc. Justin Coleman, will be held Sept. 12 at Gulf Shores American Legion Post 99 in Foley beginning at 8 a.m. Free biscuits and gravy will be served at sign-up and last bike out is at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served at American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope at noon and a huge party will follow the ride at Post 99 following the ride.

Stops on the approximately 115 mile ride include River Pub in Bay Minette, American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope, Alley Cats Alley in Silverhill, and The Office Lounge in Foley. Cost is $20 and additional hands are available for $10. First place prize for the best hand is $100.

For more info, contact Sharon Button at 817-296-0984, Jennifer Stewart at 251-269-2792, Leigh Brewer at 251-979-9502 or Post 99 at 251-943-3114.

More than 100 bikes lined up to start the race last September, and Lost Bay Helicopters will again lead the bikes out of Foley.

The raffle will also start at 5 p.m. at Post 99 and prizes include liquor and gift cards.

All funds raised will benefit Racing4Vets, a non-profit that helps disabled U.S. military veterans get directly involved in motorsports by leveraging the power of the motorsports community. Its goal is to give back to the men and women who have sacrificed and protected the country as members of the U.S. Armed Forces, National Guard, Reserves, and Coast Guard.

Spc. Justin Coleman is the son of Post 99 Ladies Auxiliary member Penny Rauhuff.

Spc. Coleman was killed in action in Nuristan province, Afghanistanon on July 24, 2009. Just 21 years old, he was assigned to 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team out of Fort Drum, N.Y.. He died of wounds suffered when enemy forces attacked his unit using small arms and rocket-propelled grenade fires.

Spc. Coleman’s was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart for his bravery. He enlisted right after graduating from Nature Coast Technical High School in Hernando County, Florida in 2007.

The family he left behind also includes his wife of two years, Nicole Coleman. "He was a devoted husband," she said in the Military Times tribute to Spc. Coleman. "I'd say if we had kids, he would've made a great father."

Justin loved life, believed in what he was doing and had a bright future ahead of him. He was loved by all, and will be greatly missed, and always remembered.