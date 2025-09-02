Sept. 13 Robertsdale event for adults with exceptional needs

Where the Pieces Mix will present a free social mixe for neurodivergent adults with exceptional needs at the PZK Hall in Robertsdale on Sept. 13 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The event is all about bringing people together to explore new friendships and different resources for adults with special needs.

Enjoy an afternoon of friendship while snacking on finger foods and drinks. The event will start with 2-minute rounds of chats rotating between people to help break the ice and find who shares common interests. Patrons must be 16 years or older to participate, and 16-18 years-olds must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Tickets are $10 for neurodivergent participants and a support guest. Tickets are $5 for additional guests. Buy tickets at ticketleap. Proceeds support Where The Pieces Meet. Email wherethepiecesmeetalabama@gmail.com for more info.