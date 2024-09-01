Sept. 14 Robertsdale event for adults with exceptional needs

Where the Pieces Mix will present a free social event for neurodivergent adults with exceptional needs will be held at the PZK Hall in Foley on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. The event is all about bringing people together to explore new friendships and different resources for adults with special needs. A social mixer will folllow from 2:30-5:30 p.m. in the hall.

Event day starts off with a free resource fair filled with information on resources for adults with exceptional needs. There will be a speed social of 3-minute ice breaker chats to start the mixer, and then free time to socialize while enjoying finger foods and drinks. Email wherethepiecesmeetalabama@gmail.com for more info.