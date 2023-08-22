Sept. 16 Coastal Cleanup

Perdido cleanup is at Perdido Key State Park West

Join the Perdido Key Association, Friends of Pensacola State Parks and Florida State Park officials to participate in International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 16 at the Perdido Key State Park West Use Area from 8 a.m. until noon. Each year organizations across the world conduct beach cleanups and gather many thousands of pounds of plastic and other trash that might otherwise pollute our oceans and surrounding coastlines.

Numerous options for clean-up sites in Baldwin Co.

Help keep Baldwin County’s waterways and beaches clean by participating in the 36th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, September 16, from 8 a.m. until noon. There are numerous volunteer check-in locations – more than 30 total – that will be cleaned of debris in Baldwin and Mobile Counties. For a list of clean-up locations and zone captain contact info, visit alabamacoastalcleanup.com.

In the past 35 years, over 100,000 volunteers have removed around 900 tons of trash from Alabama’s valued coastline and waterways. Continue to Make Alabama the Beautiful during this year’s event. It is usually hot so come prepared with sunscreen, a hat, gloves, shoes and lots of water. Volunteer safety is a number one priority. So don’t do anything you feel may jeopardize your health and safety. Contact a zone captain and report anything of note or concern. Participants are asked to use the Clean Swell app to record data collection. The app is free, easy to use, and you can download it on any mobile device.