Sept. 18 Downtown Foley party celebrates Lion Football Pride

Downtown Foley is gearing up for a spirited, football-themed Third Thursday event on Sept. 18 from 5 – 7 p.m. to celebrate Foley Lion Pride, meet local athletes, and enjoy an evening of fun, shopping, and giveaways.

The streets will be buzzing with blue and gold as businesses welcome residents and visitors. A highlight of the evening will be a special appearance by members of the Foley High School Lions football team and cheerleading squad. Fans of all ages can meet players, snap photos, and wish them luck this season.

“This Third Thursday is all about community spirit and hometown pride,” said Lillian Taylor, Chairwoman of the Foley Main Street Promotion Committee. “Connecting our vibrant downtown with the energy of our Foley High School Lions is a winning combination. It’s a fantastic opportunity to support our students while enjoying what our local businesses have to offer.”

The Summer BINGO Card grand prize winner will be announced at 6 p.m. inside Dorothy June Booksellers located in Orange Blossom Square. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary stress footballs (while they last) and participate in a special raffle for an autographed Foley High School football.

Shop, Dine & Explore: Discover specials and activities at participating downtown businesses. Bring your team colors and the whole family for an evening of community, commerce, and fun.