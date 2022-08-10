Sept. 19 golf tourney fundraiser for Ft. Morgan Fire Dept.

Tee off for a good time and good cause at the 3rd Annual Sassy Bass Golf Tournament at The Peninsula on Sept. 19 beginning with registration at 10:30 a.m. Open to the first 30 teams to enter, the tourney is a fundraiser for the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Dept.

Outrageous unique foods and signature cocktails will be served in hospitality tents at several holes, and the tourney concludes with awards, prizes, raffles and the famous Sassy Bass buffet. Registration includes 18 holes of championship golf, contests, gift bags, golf cart, range balls, and a chance to win a 2023 South Bay Model Z42 Pontoon boat. Cash prizes for 1st ($500), 2nd ($300), and 3rd ($100) place teams will also be presented. Registration is $150 per golfer. More info: sassybass.com and hit the events tab.