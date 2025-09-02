Sept. 20 Coastal Clean-up includes 30 locations

The 38th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup will be held on Saturday, September 20 at more than 30 total locations in Baldwin County. For a list of clean-up locations and zone captain contact info, visit alabamacoastalcleanup.com or call 251-621-1216 or 251-928-9792. Participants are asked to use the Clean Swell app to record data collection.

There is no pre-registration required to volunteer at the clean-up around the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion. Parking is free for all volunteers and supplies will be available t the pavilion. After gathering trash, return to the pavilion to weigh the trash and return equipment, and receive a t-shirt and hotdog. More info: Hannah Russell at 251-948-7275 ext 62092.

Pleasure Island cleanup sites include Gulf State Park, CoastAl Restaurant, Boggy Point, Cotton Bayou Public Beach, Wind and Water Learning Center on Wolf Bay, the Flora-Bama, Ono Island, Gulf Shores Public Beach, Fort Morgan and Little Lagoon.

Zones listed a Boat Zone are areas in which personal watercrafts such as canoes, kayaks and small boats can assist in the cleanup.

Since 1987, more than 110,000 volunteers have removed over 900 tons of trash from our valued coastline and waterways.

There are multiple zones in which to participate. Find one near you and help keep Alabama beautiful by “getting the Trash out of the Splash.”

It is usually hot so come prepared with sunscreen, a hat, gloves, shoes and lots of water. Volunteer safety is a number one priority. So don’t do anything you feel may jeopardize your health and safety.

“It’s time to get outside with family and friends in order to gather and be a part of the state’s largest single-day volunteer cleanup event. It happens every year on the third Saturday of September, rain or shine,’’ said event coordinator Sarah Johnston of the ADCNR State Lands Division

The Coastal Cleanup plays a crucial role in preserving the beauty and health of Alabama’s coastal areas. This initiative brings together volunteers who are committed to removing trash and debris from the state’s shorelines and waterways.

The Cleanup also encourages participants to become citizen scientists, extending their impact beyond the annual event. By using the Ocean Conservancy Clean Swell App, volunteers can record data on the trash they collect throughout the year. This ongoing effort allows individuals to make a difference in coastal conservation at any time, not just during organized events.