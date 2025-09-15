Sept. 20 Simon Says Run at Flora-Bama

The 12th Annual 5.8k Run/Walk for Prostate Cancer Awareness will be held on Sept. 20 at 7:30 a.m. at the Flora~Bama Ole River Grill. The run starts in front of The Grill and proceeds West to the Perdido Pass Bridge and back. Register at active.com. There also virtual option for those that want to participate but cannot join. Entry fee is $35 at packet pickup on September 19-20. Registered participants can enjoy burgers & beer at the post-race party. There will be chance drawings post-race. For more info, visit simonsaysrun.org or email gin@simonsaysrun.org!

The event is to raise awareness to protect the men in our lives and donate to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF), the leading philanthropic organization funding and accelerating research globally. The Simon Says Run has raised well over $100,000 since the first race in 2014. Simon Says is able to donate 100% of the participant entry fees to the PCF.