Sept. 20 Simon Says Run starts at Flora-Bama

The 12th Annual 5.8k Run/Walk for Prostate Cancer Awareness will be held on Sept. 20 at 7:30 a.m. at the Flora~Bama Ole River Grill. The run starts in front of The Flora~Bama Ole River Grill heads West on Perdido Beach Blvd to the Perdido Pass Bridge and back.

Participants can register at active.com. There also virtual option for those that want to participate but cannot join. Entry fees are $30 through September 18 and $35 at packet pickup on September 19-20. Registered participants can enjoy burgers & beer at the post-race party at the Flora~Bama River Grill. There will be chance drawings post-race. For more info, visit simonsaysrun.org or email gin@simonsaysrun.org!

The event is to raise awareness to protect the men in our lives and donate to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF), the leading philanthropic organization funding and accelerating research globally.

The Simon Says Run has raised well over $100,000 since the first race in 2014. It is through the generosity of sponsors covering expenses (i.e. participant and volunteer t-shirts, registration costs, insurance) that Simon Says is able to donate 100% of the participant entry fees to the PCF.