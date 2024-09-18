Sept. 21 Simon Says Run/Walk starts at Ole River Grill; Prostate Cancer Foundation fundraiser’s race party is among area’s best

The 11th Annual 5.8k Simon Says Run/Walk for Prostate Cancer Awareness will be held on Sept. 21 at 7:30 a.m. at the Flora~Bama Ole River Grill. Runners will run west on Perdido Beach Blvd to the Perdido Pass Bridge and back.

Participants can register at active.com. There also virtual option for those that want to participate but cannot join. Entry fees are $30 through September 20 and $35 at packet pickup on September 20-21. Registered participants can enjoy burgers & beer at the post-race party at the Flora~Bama River Grill. There will be chance drawings post-race. For more info, visit simonsaysrun.org or email gin@simonsays run.org!

The event’s purpose is to raise awareness of the disease as well as funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF), the leading philanthropic organization funding and accelerating research globally.

Simon Says was able to donate $16,000 last year to the PFC increasing the total donation to just over $100,000 since 2014.

It is through the generosity of sponsors covering expenses (i.e. participant and volunteer t-shirts, registration costs, insurance) that Simon Says is able to donate 100% of the participant entry fees to the PCF. The 5.8k run goal donation is $8,000 this year.

“When his was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer, I searched for information and ways to support, and, to my surprise, I did not find near enough,’’ said race founder Jennifer Newman. “After a lot of thought, I decided to use this journey to change that, and Simon Says Run began.

“Until there is a cure, we need to help those very special men in our lives fighting the disease, so let’s put our feet together and run/walk for a cure.’’

