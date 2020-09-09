Sept. 26-27 Jubilee Fest in Daphne is still a go

The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce’s September 26-27 Jubilee Festival of Arts is being moved to Lott Park (2000 Main St. in Daphne) to allow more space for social distancing. Hours are 10 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. each day rain or shine.

The park space allows for 10 ft. of distance between vendors along the oak-lined streets of Olde Towne Daphne. The fest features more than 100 local and regional artists, a market for local food makers, entertainment, and a “Grab and Go Kids Art” tent. Kids can pick up supplies, then follow along online with featured artist Ricky Trione as he teaches a virtual art class.

Team Alabama chefs will offer cooking demonstrations all weekend, and high school students will compete and exhibit their work in various mediums.

More info: thejubileefestival.com.