Sept. 26 Local Pour Tour benefits Lee Charities

American Legion Post 44 in Gulf Shores will host the Pour Tour, a fundraiser for the on Saturday, Sept. 26 beginning with registration at 11 a.m. and ending with a prize party back at Post from 6-8 p.m.

Tickets are $30, and participants will receive an event T-shirt, wristband, and koozie at check-in and Coast Cab will be available to transport participants to the three tour spots for $20.

After check-in, the tour heads to The Galley on the River in Bon Secour from noon to 2 p.m. The second stop is Bier Shack Taproom from 2 to 4 p.m.. The third stop is at the Scuttlebutt Pub across from Heritage Park on Hwy. 59 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The party back at the Legion will include live music and prize drawings for all registered attendees. Prizes include an autographed Luke Combs guitar, an autographed Kenny Chesney album and gift baskets from the participating bistros.

Lee Charities is a South Baldwin based non-profit founded in 2024 by David Lee and Mitchell Lee. It serves as a central hub to connect donors, volunteers, and non-profits, with a focus on resource sharing and organizational training to maximize efficiency. Programs include operational essentials like 990 tax filings, strategic planning, fundraising and program evaluation.

Its Sea Glass Initiative provides critical shelter, transportation to appointments, job search assistance, and utility deposit funding for the homeless. Local non-profits can borrow event equipment and supplies, such as tables and chairs for free, and its volunteer switchboard coordinates community volunteer networks and links individuals with local causes matching their skills.

Foster Kids Matter: A supportive program providing dedicated “Hope Bags” filled with essential items for children entering foster and kinship care.👥 Leadership & Office LocationPresident: Mitchell Lee, MSW, took over as president in early 2026 to lead countywide collaboration and advocate for families relying on local social services.Director of Community Development: Penny Hughey.HQ Address: You can visit or contact their main offices located at 506 N Pine St, Foley, AL 36535.Are you interested in volunteering for one of their initiatives like the Sea Glass program, or would you like details on how to apply for their Leadership Academy?AI can make mistakes, so double-check responses Lee CharitiesLee Charities | Strengthening Community Impact in Baldwin CountyLee Charities is an organization that connects nonprofits, donors, and volunteers to create lasting impact. They offer the followi…Facebook·Lee CharitiesLee Charities | Foley AL – FacebookLee Charities. Lee Charities works to strengthen the Social Services network of non-profits in Baldwin County Alabama. We do this …South Baldwin Chamber of CommerceLee Charities – South Baldwin Chamber of CommerceAbout. Lee Charities works to strengthen the Social Services network of non-profits in Baldwin County Alabama. We do this through …Show all