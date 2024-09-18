Sept. 28 Lillian Recreation Park open house showcases upgrades; Bark Park, Pickleball courts, benches, wildlife viewing area added

Lillian Recreational Park will host an open house and dedication ceremony open to the public, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. The open house will showcase all the recent improvements made at the Park, thanks to a $109,000 grant from Impact 100 Baldwin County.

Recent park improvements include installing the new dog Bark Park, construction of four pickleball courts, and establishment of a wildlife viewing area. In addition, people can check out all the improvements made to the conference room, kitchen, and kiddie playground that were also made thanks to the grant. Other recent improvements that can be enjoyed by parkgoers include new benches, landscaping upgrades, and shade structures. Hot dogs will be served immediately following the dedication ceremony at 11:30 a.m. The Park is located at 33914 Widell in Lillian.