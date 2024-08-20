Sept. 9 benefit for guitar ace Joe Schwerdtfeger

Davids Gallery and Swiger Studios will present an end of summer bash benefit for local guitar ace Joe (Smoke No More) Schwerdtfeger on Sunday, Sept. 8 from noon until 6 p.m. in the Swiger Studio courtyard (538 Gulf Shores Pkwy.) in Gulf Shores. Joe is presently in the midst of cancer treatments. The party will include live music featuring Austin Thompson of Funky Lampshades playing with Crab Riot. Food for the benefit is sponsored by Moe’s BBQ and DeSoto’s Seafood Kitchen.