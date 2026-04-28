Seussical Jr. opens April 30 at O.B. Performing Arts Center

Broadway’s Kevin Chamberlain will be special guest on May 1

The Orange Beach Middle/High School Theatre program will present Seussical Jr., the Musical on April 30 and May 1 & 2 at 7 p.m. and May 3 at 2 p.m. at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center. Purchase tickets at the door or at gofan.co/app/school. Admission is $11 for adults and $6 for students.

The May 1 show will feature special guest (pictured) Kevin Chamberlin, Broadway’s original Horton in Seussical. Chamberlain will work with theater students during the day, attend the show and perform an encore with the cast.

Chamberlin is one of the few Broadway actors who has been nominated for the Tony Award in three out of four acting categories. Best Actor in a Play (Dirty Blonde), Best Actor in a Musical (Seussical) and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (The Addams Family). He also received Drama Desk nominations for these roles. His film debut was in 1995, playing Charlie – the bomb defuser in Die Hard With A Vengeance. He plays Bertram on Disney Channel’s hit series, Jessie.