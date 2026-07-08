Seven people shot during Downtown Pensacola July 4 celebration

Even though the area was well policed (50 extra officers on duty), no arrests were made (as of July 6) following a targeted holiday weekend mass shooting near Palafox St. in the city’s downtown party and shopping district that recently went through a major “Reimagine Palafox’’ update.

A 19 year-old man was killed and six people ranking in ages from 16 to 26 were injured in what Pensacola Chief of Police Eric Winstrom said was a targeted shooting at around 1:20 a.m. on Intendencia St. between Jefferson and Palafox streets.

“I don’t think that this was a random act at all from the very preliminary investigation that we had,” Chief Winstrom told PNJ.com.

The chief said as many as 20 shots were fired and some of the six wounded may have been hit by stray shots, as it occurred on a street that he said was almost like an alleyway.

“If you’re shooting at someone that’s moving with a handgun, those rounds are deadly for blocks and blocks,’’ he said. “When you’re shooting multiple rounds at an individual, you’re definitely going to miss, and those rounds are going to end up somewhere,” he said. “I met the grieving mother of this 19-year-old young man yesterday, and she deserves justice, and she deserves answers, and we’re going to do everything we can to get those for her.”

Chief Winstrom told PNJ.com that there was a ‘teen takeover’ that started in the area around 9:30 p.m., and police made five arrests for disruptive behavior, including a juvenile who was throwing fireworks while also carrying a handgun.