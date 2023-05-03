Shane Profitt to play May 18 St. Jude’s benefit show at ‘Bama

At the end of 2021, Shane Profitt was still pulling overtime at his job, busting his back in Columbia, about an hour south of Nashville and living for the weekend.

In the year since then, the 22-year-old has rocked crowds at Ryman Auditorium, toured with Chris Janson and will soon make his Flora-Bama debut on the Perdido Key roadhouse tent stage at the annual 95KSJ Concert For St. Jude.

The May 18 show starts at 9 p.m., and tickets are $10 pre-sale or $15 at the door (if available). Purchase tickets for the 21 and over show at florabama.comtickets.

Profitt’s musical journey started when his grandfather asked what he wanted for Christmas and his wish was to learn how to play Hank Jr. songs on the guitar. Beginning with the three rock-n-roll chords, he stuck with it and became a draw at Puckett’s chain of restaurants, traveling all over Tennessee to weekend shows while still holding down his job back home.

And while that made for some long hours, it also led to inspiration for original music. Today, the emerging artist has a hopeful heaven-on-earth single, “How It Oughta Be,” that reached no. 25 on country radio.

But despite taking every showcase opportunity he could in Nashville and writing with as many people as possible, he says it was a “God moment’’ that led to his first entry into Nashville’s inner-circle.

Even though he did not actually like sushi, the singer-songwriter took his date to a sushi restaurant at her request. While sitting there, Profitt noticed that Chris Janson, accompanied by his wife, Kelly, and his family were also eating at the restaurant.

Profitt racked his brain to try to figure out how he was going to introduce himself to Janson.

“I had all this time to think about how I was going to go up and talk to Chris Janson,’’ he said. “I had it in mind that whenever I saw Chris Janson get up to pay, I would get in line right behind him because I didn’t want to interrupt his dinner with his family.

“The girl that I was with wasn’t even done eating all the way, and I see Chris stand up and I grab our ticket, and I start walking over to Chris and we get about halfway there and he sits right back down in his booth.

“I was like ‘I’m halfway committed at this point,’ and I walked up to the table and kneeled down. I introduce myself and told him what a fan I was and that it would mean the world to me if he would listen to some of the songs I’ve been writing.”

Before Janson could respond, Janson’s wife Kelly, his manager and music publisher, said he could send her the songs and Janson invited him to pull up a chair and talk with him about everything from songwriting to hunting.

Two weeks later, Janson offered Profitt a publishing deal and asked if he wanted to open up for him on his ‘Halfway To Crazy’ tour.

The title track on Profitt’s debut EP, Better Off Fishin’, is based on a true story, where the singer ditched a girl in favor of going fishing with his buddies.

On another of his songs, “Country Boys,’’ he imagined the song he would want to listen to if he was driving down a country road on a perfect 75 degree day.

“There’s a lot of different lifestyle lines in that song and when you hear that and you might hear something that’s relatable and be like, ‘that’s me.”