Share The Beach Turtle Watch program volunteer information

If you are interested in volunteering with our Share the Beach program, log into the annual volunteer meeting released on April 1 as a pre-recorded video. The video detail all aspects of volunteering with Share the Beach and how to enroll for the 2021 season. To be added to the email list, please send your contact information to adopt1@alabamaseaturtles.com. The Share the Beach program had a new journey in 2018 when the Alabama Coastal Foundation (joinACF.org) began managing the program.

Each year, thousands of families converge on Alabama’s white-sand beaches for fun in the sun, but there’s another family that makes its annual pilgrimage to the sanctuary of our shores – the endangered sea turtle. From July to October, these nests produce baby sea turtles make their way to the beaches where they hatched so many years ago to lay their own eggs. Without the help of hundreds of Share the Beach volunteers, the newly hatched sea turtles may not find their way to the warm Gulf waters to embark on their journey.