Share the Beach volunteers document 76 turtle nests

The Alabama Coastal Foundation’s Share the Beach program has documented 76 sea turtle nests this season with over 2,200 hatchlings making their way to water to begin their lives at sea. Team leaders and volunteers will continue to monitor remaining nests for hatchlings.

One of two nests on Perdido Key has already hatched, and there are also 13 nests on Pensacola Beach. While local numbers are lower than expected, the region overall is having a strong nesting year, according to Escambia County officials.