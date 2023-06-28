Shark 5K Run/Walk July 4 at The Wharf

The Shark Run – 5K Run and 5K Competitive Walk – will be held at The Wharf in Orange Beach at 7 a.m. on July 4. Medals will be presented to all finishers. And both events will have age group awards. The first 350 to register will get a custom Shark Run singlet, and last year more than 600 runners/walkers participated. Food and beverages will be served post race. The race will start and finish at the Orange Beach Event Center. The custom age group awards for the 5K Ruuners will be in five year increments and 5K race walker awards will be in 10 year increments. Info: TheSharkRun.com.