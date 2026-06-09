Shark Fest at Gulf State Park Pier is June 25-27

Get ready for an unforgettable adventure at Shark Fest, an exciting three-day event from June 25-27 at the Gulf State Park Pier beginning at 10 a.m. each day.

Whether you’re passionate about these incredible creatures or simply find them fascinating, this event is the perfect opportunity to dive deep into the world of sharks. There is a $5 entry fee, and parking is free.

Throughout the event, you’ll have the chance to hear from leading shark researchers who will share their expertise and insights into shark conservation and biology. Watch live shark dissections, examine an impressive collection of shark bones and teeth, and learn about the diverse species that inhabit our gulf. The fest includes interactive educational crafts and activities, face painting, and the chance to get hands-on with a live ray touch tank and tours. More info: (251) 967-3474 or reserve.alapark.com. or email gulfpier.state park@dcnr.alabama.gov.

Theoier is located at 20800 E. Beach Blvd. in Gulf Shores.