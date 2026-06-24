Shark Fest June 25-27 at Gulf State Park Pier

The Annual Shark Fest will be held from June 25-27 at the Gulf State Park Pier in Gulf Shores beginning at 10 a.m. each day.

Whether you’re passionate about these incredible creatures or simply find them fascinating, this event is the perfect opportunity to dive deep into the world of sharks. There is a $5 entry fee, and parking is free.

Throughout the event, you’ll have the chance to hear from leading shark researchers who will share their expertise and insights into shark conservation and biology.

Watch live shark dissections, examine an impressive collection of shark bones and teeth, and learn about the diversith among this species. The fest includes interactive educational crafts and activities, face painting, and the chance to get hands-on with a live ray touch tank and tours. More info: (251) 967-3474 or reserve.alapark.com. or email gulfpier.state park@dcnr.alabama.gov.The Gulf State Park Pier is located at 20800 E. Beach Blvd. in Gulf Shores.