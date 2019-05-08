Shark fishing by permit most weekends at State Park Pier

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ permitted, managed shark fishing season at the Gulf State Park Pier continues at the south end of the pier – called the octagon – from 7 p.m. Sunday, on most Sundays and Tuesdays through September from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. the following morning.

The remaining events take place on A complete list of dates is online at alapark.com/shark-fishing. The angler registration process has been improved to provide both primary and alternate selection date options.

The octagon will close to routine use 30 minutes prior to these events and reopen to routine use 30 minutes following them. During the events, the octagon area of the pier will be designated for the exclusive use of the participating shark anglers and their designated assistants. The remainder of the pier will be open to anglers and other pier guests as normal.

The managed shark-fishing events will allow for 15 anglers per occasion, with no more than one rod and reel per angler in use. Each angler may have one assistant. This allows for a maximum of 30 individuals on the octagon area during each event. Anglers are encouraged to assist one another while fishing.