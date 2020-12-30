Sheriff Hock to speak at Jan. 4 O.B. Community Assn. dinner

By Dianne McElroy

The Orange Beach Community Association will have our January pot luck dinner on January 4 at 6 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center. You are invited to bring a covered dish or dessert. If you are unable to a bring anything and wish to join us, there is a $5 charge for the meal. The entree’ will be Ham and is furnished by the Association. Baldwin County Sheriff “Hoss” Mack is scheduled to be our speaker.

New members are invited to join: $13 for single member and $25 for family per year. Come join in for a New Year dinner.