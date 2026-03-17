Sherrill & His Feathered Friends

Minnesota Snowbird Sherrill Ferazza stays “busy taking lots of photos of beautiful wildlife’’ while wintering here. “These are all taken this year from O.B., G.S. and Ft. Morgan,’’ Sherrill writes. See if you can match the cutlines: Brown Pelican coming in for a landing in Mobile Bay at Ft. Morgan; Eye-to-eye fly-by Adult Brown Pelican at Phoenix West; Two adult Brown Pelicans doing a concert in the Gulf; A Cooper’s Hawk watching for intruders in OB; Red-tailed Hawk sunning itself in Ft. Morgan; Junior Bald Eagle soaring high in Gulf Shores; An adult Bald Eagle waiting patiently and watching for lunch in Gulf State Park; An Osprey ready to leave after its photoshoot in OB; Real definition of To Go; It’s that time of year again…Amore!; Osprey headed into Mobile Bay to catch lunch at Ft. Morgan!