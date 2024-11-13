Shorty’s Safe Haven $15,000 draw fundraiser

Shorty’s Safe Haven, an Elberta based non-profit that brings rescue horses and at risk, struggling girls ages 10-18 together, is in the midst of its Fall Frenzy Cash Drawing. The grand prize is $15,000 and tickets are $100 each. There are also 19 other prizes. The drawing will be held on Dec. 1 or when all 1,000 tickets are sold. For tickets or more info about Shorty’s, call 251-213-9634 or 251-213-8526 or email shortyssafehaven@gmail.com.