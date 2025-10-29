Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Shorty’s Safe Haven Rodeo Nov. 7-8

The First Annual Shorty’s Safe Haven Rodeo will be held Nov. 7-8 at the Foley Horse Arena, with all proceeds earmarked for the Foley based non-profit and namesake.
Produced by Bo Campbell Rodeo Productions, the first ever event will feature two nights of action packed fun, including concessions, a bounce house, a petting farm, a little ranchers area and vendors. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the rodeo starts promptly at 7:30 p.m. For more info, call or text 251-213-9634 or email shortyssafehavenrodeo@gmail.com.
Shorty’s Safe Haven is a horse sanctuary in Elberta that brings at-risk girls ages 10-18 together with the gentle companionship of horses. These most vulnerable girls can find solace and strength through the powerful and transformative experience of working with horses and farm animals.